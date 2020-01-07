LANGFORD, James M. "Jim" 92, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Tampa, after a brief illness. Jim is sur vived by his children, Marcia Perez (Gerald), Leslie Van Trump (Dave), and Philip Langford; along with 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by Margaret Langford, his wife of over 67 years, and by their son, Gene. Jim was born on December 31, 1927 in Altha, Florida, to parents, Charlie Antley and Della Messer Langford. He graduated from Stetson University after serving in the Navy until the end of WWII. Jim's working career included GMAC, owning a Texaco service station located on Hillsborough Ave at Nebraska, and nearly three decades at Central Bank of Tampa. After retirement, and for the next 27 years, Jim and Margaret spent most of their time as RV vagabonds traveling the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in their motorhome. Visitation is scheduled for 1 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 2 pm, on Wednesday, January 8, at Bayshore Baptist Church in Tampa.
