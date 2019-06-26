James "Jim" LENNOX

age 95, of Largo, formerly of Plant City and Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vilma; two brothers, Robert and Thomas; and nephew, Rob. He is survived by his loving children, Jill and David (Lorraine); his grandson, Christopher; and nieces and nephews, Sandy (Jerry), Jeff, Tom (Darla), Colleen (Ray) and Tim (Donna). Jim was an Army veteran, serving in two wars. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion, East Liberty Post 5, Box 40121, Pittsburgh, PA 15201.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 26 to June 30, 2019
