James Local

LOCAL, James Lee 89, of Land O'Lakes, Florida, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born in Geneva, Illinois and moved to Land O'Lakes from Knox, Indiana in 1954. He was a draftsman and Fire Safety Inspector for the Pasco County School Board. James is preceded in death by his father, Arthur F. Local; mother, Bertha M. Local; son, James A. Local; and daughter-in-law, Jane D. Local. He is survived by his wife, Nancy C. Local; daughters, Carol Betts and Janice L. Davis; grandson, James A. Local Jr.; and granddaughter, Darleen Desvousges. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army. LoylessFuneralHomes.com