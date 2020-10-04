1/1
James Local
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOCAL, James Lee 89, of Land O'Lakes, Florida, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born in Geneva, Illinois and moved to Land O'Lakes from Knox, Indiana in 1954. He was a draftsman and Fire Safety Inspector for the Pasco County School Board. James is preceded in death by his father, Arthur F. Local; mother, Bertha M. Local; son, James A. Local; and daughter-in-law, Jane D. Local. He is survived by his wife, Nancy C. Local; daughters, Carol Betts and Janice L. Davis; grandson, James A. Local Jr.; and granddaughter, Darleen Desvousges. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army. LoylessFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loyless Funeral Home
19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste E-2
Tampa, FL 33647
(813) 280-0040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved