ERICKSON, James Louis
78, of Tampa, passed away July 21, 2019. Born in Chicago Illinois, Jim was preceded in death by his father, Arthur; mother, Norma; and brother, Robert. Jim is survived by his wife, Carole; four children, Lee (Cindy), Arthur (Francie), Sue (DJ), and Robert (Kim); nine grandchildren, Amanda (Aaron), Nichole, Linda, Jamie, Joseph, Rachel, James, Sophia, and Isabella; five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jenson, Ari, Liam, and Walter; sister, Janet; sister-in-law, Carol and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that he loved dearly. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, his infectious smile, his kind eyes, and his loving heart. He was always there when you needed him and most of all he loved his family and was proud to be an American. A celebration of life service will be held at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618 at 9:30 am. The burial will follow soon after at Florida National Cemetery; 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 24, 2019