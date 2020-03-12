LOVER, James Francis died March 6, 2020. He was born in 1938. Jim Lover considered himself a New Yorker and Brooklyn Dodgers fan. Jim met his wife, Lorna, in Breezy Point, NY and earned his degree in textile engineering. The family moved along the east coast with various firms over the next decade. In Maryland, Jim had vision problems, which eventually meant the loss of his eyesight at the age of 34. Jim quickly learned the business of restaurant management and had a very successful career. Jim held several positions at the state and national level representing the needs and interests of the other blind vendors. After retirement, Jim enjoyed friends, travel, family, and transformed to an avid Rays fan. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lorna; sister-in-law, Patricia Quinlan; daughter, Laura McCluer and son-in- law, Hunter McCluer; and son, Chris Lover. Jim enjoyed playing with his four grandchildren, Hunter, Sheridan, Jameson and Patrick. Services will be held at St. Jerome's Catholic Church on Friday, March 13 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his name to the Southeastern Guide Dogs www.guidedogs.org or the Pinellas Talking Books Library www.pplc.us. hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020