85, of New Port Richey, passed away on February 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elaine; son, Charles; and daughter, Olga. James came from Greece in 1958 to America, met his wife, became a great father, and a friend to many. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress St., New Port Richey. A funeral will be held Saturday, February 8 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Rd., New Port Richey. Burial will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 4, 2020