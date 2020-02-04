Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
9426 Little Road
New Port Richey, FL
James M. BANIS Obituary
85, of New Port Richey, passed away on February 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elaine; son, Charles; and daughter, Olga. James came from Greece in 1958 to America, met his wife, became a great father, and a friend to many. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dobies Funeral Home, 6616 Congress St., New Port Richey. A funeral will be held Saturday, February 8 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Rd., New Port Richey. Burial will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Dobies Funeral Home, Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 4, 2020
