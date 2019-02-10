BRUNDAGE, James M.
76, of Timber Pines, passed away suddenly February 6, 2019. He is the son of the late Anna and Earl Brundage. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barta; children, Kathleen (Brundage) LaVigne, Chris LaVigne (spouse), Christine (Brundage) Pietrzyk, Rich Pietrzyk (spouse); and four grandchildren, Mason LaVigne, Madalyn LaVigne, Victor Pietrzyk, and Antonina Pietrzyk. The family will have visitation Tuesday, February 12, 10 am-12 pm, at Brewer and Sons Funeral Home, 280 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill. Burial services will follow visitation at 2 pm, at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell. Condolences may be left at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019