COLLINS, James M. "Jim"
passed away quietly at home with family June 23, 2019. He is survived by spouse, Bonita Collins; children, Rebekah, Jed (Kendra) Collins; parents, Marguerite and Gary Deeg and James Collins Sr., J.C. (Emily) Klipp; brother, Gary (Sandra) Deeg; sister, Renee (Lloyd) McCants; and five granddaughters. A Celebration of Life will be held July 13, 12-4 pm, at Southwind Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 795 CR 1, Palm Harbor, FL 34683. Flowers and cards will be received at 795 CR 1, Lot 31, Palm Harbor, FL 34683.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 28 to June 30, 2019