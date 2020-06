Or Copy this URL to Share

MACK, James A. "Pippy" Clearwater, transitioned June 4, 2020. A USAF Veteran, a Master Plumber was James's career. Cherished memories are left to his children, grandchildren, siblings, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services are limited to James's immediate family. Visitation is Friday 6-8 pm at St. John MB Church. Smith-Young FH & CS



