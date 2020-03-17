Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park 7520 ALOMA AVE Winter Park , FL 32792 (407)-677-5091 Service 1:30 PM Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church Winter Park , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MAHAFFEY, James W. 83, of Winter Park, FL passed away March 13, 2020. Jim Mahaffey was President of The Mahaffey Company. Bidding farewell to Tulane Law School, Jim chose to join his father Thomas Mahaffey Jr. in the creation of the Mahaffey Company which develops apartment communities throughout Florida. Since 1962 Jim has directed the development, construction, and management of all Carlton Arms Communities. Jim and his brother Mark T. Mahaffey have been partners in the family business since 1969. Jim was very proud that four third generation family members have been involved in the family business for many years including his son, William Mahaffey. In addition to a national reputation in the rental apartment field, Jim is known as a Grand Master in duplicate bridge in international, national, and state levels having many honors and winning multiple national and world titles over several decades. Jim has amassed over 20,000 master points in his career. Jim was also a lover of the Arts with endowments to the Orlando Museum of Arts and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Jim Mahaffey is survived by his wife of many years, Terry; his sons, James "Jimmy" W. Mahaffey Jr. and William H. Mahaffey and daughter, Mary Montgomery Mahaffey. Another son, Robert K. Mahaffey predeceased his father. Jim Mahaffey is survived by three grandchildren, Trey, Montgomery, and Texys Mahaffey. Surviving siblings include, Ann M. McGrath, Katheryn "Kate" M. Esterline and his brother, Mark T. Mahaffey. Services are March 23 at 1:30 pm in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church followed by a reception at Interlaken Country Club, both in Winter Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Orlando Museum of Art. Online obituary and guestbook are available at:

