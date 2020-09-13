James MANARD

MANARD, James E. 89, of Clearwater, died at his home Sep. 6, 2020 surrounded by family. He was the last survivor of seven children born to James and Agnes Manard of Rochester, NY. Jim was a Marine Corps combat veteran of the Korean War and he married his childhood sweetheart, Betty Jane (Schultz) Manard in 1954. A Clearwater resident since 1972, Jim retired from Pinellas County Schools in 1996. He and Betty traveled extensively in retirement and Jim played with the 3 Score Softball Club and the Clearwater Horseshoe Association. Beyond his parents and siblings, Jim was preceded by son, Jeffrey, in 1983 and Betty last December. He is survived by son, Michael (Jane), of Chesapeake, VA; daughter, Amy Jo Lake (Scott) of Clearwater; and four granddaughters. Visitation Sep. 17, 4-6 pm at Sylvan Abbey. Funeral service at Light of Christ Catholic Church Sept. 18 at 10 am followed by interment at Sylvan Abbey with military honors. www.sylvanabbey.com