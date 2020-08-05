James MARK

MARK, James Patrick 68, of Clearwater, passed away July 31, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital of a heart condition. Born in Duluth, MN, he moved to Clearwater in 1982 and worked for nearly 30 years at Largo's Imperial Barber Shop. Jim valued his twice weekly bowling at Countryside Bowling Lanes, watching football (rooting both for the Bucs and the Vikings), and helping family and friends. He was curious about everyone, had a ready laugh, and was fun to be around. He had a way of saying the kindest things to family, friends, and strangers that will be long remembered. He is survived by his mother, Elaine Curry of Palm Harbor; brothers, Phillip (Kitty) Mark of Orlando, FL, Steven (Marian Isaac) Mark of Odessa, FL, Russell (Pam) Mark of Palm Harbor, FL; sister, Mary Mark Hummon (David) of Winchester, MA; plus nieces, nephews, and their families. His family will hold two small socially-distanced memorial services in Palm Harbor and in Winchester, MA to honor and celebrate his life.



