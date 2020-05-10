MARTIN, James Albert 78, of Zephyrhills, passed on May 7, 2020. He is predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer. He served as Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis International, President of Tarpon Springs Kiwanis Club, and as Chairman of Suncoast Division of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; and sister, Jetta Burton. Arrangements by National Cremation & Burial Society, Hudson.



