James MARTIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN, James Albert 78, of Zephyrhills, passed on May 7, 2020. He is predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer. He served as Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis International, President of Tarpon Springs Kiwanis Club, and as Chairman of Suncoast Division of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; and sister, Jetta Burton. Arrangements by National Cremation & Burial Society, Hudson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
13011 US Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
7278631000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved