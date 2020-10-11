James McKINNEY

McKINNEY, James 59, of New Bern, NC died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center. Native of St. Petersburg, Florida, he moved to North Carolina after graduating from Lakewood High School. He was preceded in death by parents, Lucille Hall and Jesse McKinney Sr. He is survived by his wife, Charlene McKinney; daughter, Brittany Nicole Hamilton both of New Bern; 13 siblings, Willie, Claude, Gary, Gwendolyn, Arthur, Elouise, Jesse, Linda, Sheila, LaVerne, Sheila, Cynthia, Dora; and a host of relatives and friends. Private service was held Saturday Oct. 3, 2020 at Oscar Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store