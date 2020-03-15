Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James McLauchlin. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

McLAUCHLIN, James C. Jr., "Jim" 85, of Tampa, FL, went home to his Lord and Savior March 12, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. James was born in Charlotte, NC on October 23, 1934, one of seven children born to James C. McLauchlin Sr. and Elsie Burnett. He starred in football at Central High School in Charlotte, McCallie Prep in Chattanooga, TN and for Presbyterian College, where he was also a brother in the Kappa Alpha (KA) Order. He married his high school sweetheart, Ann Knight, in 1957 and they were married for 62 plus years. The couple moved to Tampa, FL in 1961 where he began his career with Knight Enterprises, associated with the Belk Lindsey stores. James was very active with his church and in the community. After retiring from the retail shoe business, he became a missionary and helped re-establish a hospital in a remote village in Haiti. James made nearly 20 trips to the country bringing vital supplies and escorting medical personal to support this important mission. In addition, he served in many leadership roles as an Elder at Palma Ceia Presbyterian church where his passion for service included working with the church's youth group, helping launch Faith Cafe, working with Metropolitan Ministries and developing the church's Memorial Garden. His outreach to the community included Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, where he was named Big Brother of the Year in 1986, and his active involvement on the board of Young Life. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters, Helen Culbertson, Marian Hill, Carolyn Hancock and Linda McLauchlin. He is survived by siblings, Elsie Carriker, Ronald McLauchlin; his devoted wife, Ann; daughters, Ann Baldwin (Dave Johnson), Linda (Paul Wheatley); son, Jay (Nicole) and 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service celebrating James' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Cafe (

faithcafetampa.org ) or Young Life ( younglife.org ).

