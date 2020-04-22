Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James MEAD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEAD, James "Jim" 73, died April 17, 2020. Prior to his illness, Jim was very active. He enjoyed running, cycling, weightlifting, and playing tennis. Jim worked as a high school counselor at Pasco High School for most of his career and retired from the Pasco County School System after 43 years of service. James is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Sandra Mead; his children, Gabriel Mead (Alicia Mead), Michael Mead, and Sarah Mead Denney (Eric Denney); grandchild, Everly Mead; and his siblings, Tom Mead (Elaine), Kate Mead, Kelly Mead, Joan Mead Miller (Bob), and Pat Mead (Deb); and many nieces and nephews along with great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Mead and Margaret Koch Mead and his brother, Billy Mead and sisters, Ann Mead Milligan and Margaret "Mary" Mead. A celebration of his life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Brain Foundation (

