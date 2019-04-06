Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Millard Georg "Jamie" SCHNEIDER. View Sign

SCHNEIDER, James Millard



Georg "Jamie" passed Feb. 25, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Hank and Carol Schneider; son, Jacob Lane; brother, Twig (Jeanne) Tolle, Jr.; aunts, Claudia and Cathy Wheeler, Charlene Perry; uncle, Blair (Karen) Schneider; uncle, Albert Kennis; cousins, James Campbell, Norma Jean Kennis, Carly and Nick Bryant; two nieces. He attended St. Johns Episcopal, Tampa Catholic HS and Valencia, JC. He traveled to Europe. He had a sharp wit, was very charming and had an entertaining manor. He loved sports. In his most recent years he was devoted in the care of his mother and father. He occupies a special place in the hearts of those who loved him and will be greatly missed. His Celebration of life for family and friends will be at Lowry Park, Pavilion 116, April 13, 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Metropolitan Ministries.

