MINERD, James E. "Jim" 58, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on October 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 17, 1961 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to James and Barbara Minerd. James eventually moved to St. Petersburg and would graduate from the University of South Florida. He was preceded in death by his sister, Laurie Minerd. James is survived by parents, James and Barbara Minerd, his sister, Pamela Squitiro; brother-in-law, San Squitiro; niece and nephews, Max, Mia, and Eli. James was a very independent and resourceful person. He loved music and he was a great friend to have. He will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be held at Imperial Point Clubhouse, 14950 Sovereign Dr., Largo, Florida 33774 November 17, at 2 pm. E. James Reese Funeral Home

