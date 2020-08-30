James Morris

1/1
MORRIS, James Donald 79, died peacefully on August 12, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida, surrounded by his family. James was born on September 16, 1941, in Birmingham, Alabama to Willie Q. and Elgin Morris. His stepfather was Robert P. Joyce. He is survived by sister, Donna Joyce Rodriguez-Goldstein (Robert) of Clearwater; brother, Fred H. Morris of Mountain City, Texas; nephew, Chris Rodriguez (Shannon) of Tampa; and niece, Jennifer Rodriguez of Clearwater; niece, Tina Marie Klein (Paul) of Athens, Alabama; nephew, Chris Klein (Jalice) of Birmingham, Alabama; nephew, Jon Klein (Julia) of Titusville; niece, Vicky Goodwin (Scott) of Jasper, Alabama, and many grandnieces and grandnephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Morris; and brother-in-law, Dr. Buddy Rodriguez. James was a Vietnam veteran and graduated from St. Pete College. He was also a master gardener. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Today, August 30 at 10 am on St. Pete Beach, Florida. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
