MORRIS, James B. Jr., PhD 66, of Palm Harbor, passed away at home on November 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving family, wife, Gayle; daughters, Mindy (Dane) and Aimee (Chelsey); mother, Dot; sister, Patty (Dino); grandson, Everett. A celebration of life will be planned in the springtime. Please visit www.vinsonfuneralhome.net for condolences. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood; it was the sustaining gift that gave Jim more time. Vinson Funeral Home