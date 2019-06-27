James "Jim" MURDOCH

passed away June 23, 2019. Jim was a life-long resident of Clearwater. He graduated from Clearwater High School. Jim is survived by his wife, Amor; his son, Johnny Primrose; his siblings, John, Marie, and Paul. Jim is also survived by his sister-in-law Jan. Jim was a fan and supporter of the Florida State Seminoles and a season ticket holder of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jim worked for Delta Airlines for over 25 years. Jim enjoyed volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, finding a cure for AIDS, and the Mesothelioma Society. In lieu of flowers donations to the are requested.
