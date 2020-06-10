NICHOLSON, James Martin affectionately known as "Nick" or "Jamie" pas-sed away May 28, 2020, at 59 years of age. He was born October 31, 1960 in Great Lakes, IL, the son of the late John T. Nicholson Jr. and Jeanne (Vaillant) Nicholson. He joined the Air Force in 1979 and was honorably discharged 1983 and served in the Air National Guard until 1988. He is predeceased by his half-brother, Gregory Hamon and his brother, Maurice Nicholson and nephew, Shaun Nicholson. He is survived by his siblings, half-sister, Annette Hamon (John); his half-brother, Robert Vaillant (Kathy); his sisters, Katherine Howell (John), Maryann Nicholson; brothers, John Nicholson (Diana), Jacque Nicholson, and Steven Nicholson. His children are Trista Kluge (Jeremy Hunt) (Brenda Schellin) Heather Nicholson and Clint Nicholson (Charlotte Sullivan Nicholson); also five grandchildren, Keenan, Maddax, Sawyer, William, and Alivia; his nephews and nieces, Kelly Vaillant, Robby Vaillant, Jack Nicholson, Tim Nicholson, Adam Nicholson, Russell Nicholson, (Bobbi Stanley), Katy Nicholson, (Cheri Nicholson), Taylor Nicholson, Patrick Page; and eight great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned later this fall and his remains to be interred at Bay Pines National Cemetery.



