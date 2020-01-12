O'NEILL, James A. 80, of Wesley Chapel, passed away December 29, 2019. Mr. O'Neill served in the United States Army and was a member of Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He is survived by his daughter, Renae Siverio; son, James O'Neill; grandson, Liam O'Neill; brothers, Jerry and Ray O'Neill; and sister, Sharon Koch. Mass will be held 11 am Thursday Jan. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice. Whitfield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Whitfield Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020