OSBORN, James Christopher passed quietly the morning of Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, Florida. James was a Florida native, born August 9, 1960, in Tampa General Hospital. He grew up, the son of school teachers, in Brandon. A graduate of Brandon Sr. High School, James graduated Florida State University. He was a member of the famous Florida State University Marching Band. He also received a Masters Degree from the University of South Florida. James married Annette Hutchinson, also a teacher in Hillsborough County. They lived in Seffner, Florida and resided there until both their passings. James is preceded in death by his parents, Peggy Price Osborn and Rodney Russell Osborn, and beloved wife, Annette. He is survived by an older brother, Tim and Tim's wife, Charlene, and a niece and nephew (twins), Shannon and Luke Osborn. Also surviving is brother-in-law, James Hutchinson and niece, Bridgette Leithead and husband and two children. James was a member of New Hope Methodist Church, in Brandon, Florida. In memory of James, a donation to the ALS Society, Florida Chapter is encouraged. Or locally, a contribution to the Brandon Sr. High Alumni Association.

