PADGETT, James Otis 93, passed away on October 21, 2019 at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg. He was born on August 14, 1926 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina to James O. and Mae (Towery) Padgett. He loved building houses, traveling, and most of all, playing with his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, of 42 years; daughter, Linda Burden; stepsons, Ronnie (Rose) Dees, Michael (Kandra) Dees, and Timothy (Tricia) Dees; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Leland, Lester, Horace, and Roy Padgett; and one sister, Lois Sizemore. A military honors service will be on November 6 at 10:30 am at Bay Pines Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, Bay Pines, and a celebration of life service at 1 pm at First Church of the Nazarene, 1875 Nursery Road, Clearwater.

