PARLETT, James E. Jr. passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 3, 1941. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Virginia, and his sons, John and James III. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kim, Stacy, Irene and Bobbie; his loving sister, Barbara; and his niece, Bonnie; also grandchildren, Blake, Adam, Britney, Brooke, Taylor, Kyle and Haley; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020