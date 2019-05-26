SCHOLL, James Patrick



80, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on April 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Kathleen and Frank Scholl; brothers, William and Robert Scholl, and sister, Patricia Stover. Jim is survived by his children, Ronald J. Scholl of Canal Winchester, OH, James K. Scholl (Kim) of Pataskala, OH, Lisa Scholl Avram (Emil) of Manakin Sabot, VA, Lori Scholl Downey (Craig) of Clearwater, FL, Leslie Scholl Trieloff (Jason) of Clearwater, and John De Haven of Ft. Myers, FL. Grandchildren include Gabrielle and Zachary Scholl, Brandon Avram, Kennedy and Holland Downey, Geoffery, Lillie and Thomas Trieloff and Seth DeHaven; sisters, Mary Jane Sheline (Clyde), Nancy Lee (Jeff), Frances Klausman, all of Reynoldsburg, OH, and Margaret "Peggy" (Tom) Typrowicz of Clearwater, FL.



Jim was born on March 17, 1939 in Reynoldsburg, and moved to Clearwater in 1972. He owned Scholl Enterprises until switching to full-time sideline coaching and cheering for his grandchildren's sporting events. He was the best PaPa and will be truly missed by each and every one of them. Jim loved his grandchildren, family and the OSU Buckeyes. Jim loved his years and his many friends at Baypointe Towers in South Pasadena.



The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the many wonderful physicians, nurses and staff at Morton Plant Hospital and Madonna Ptak Rehab Center. Your gracious, incredible care for our father throughout the years was outstanding and very appreciated by him and his family.



"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming...Wow! What a ride!"



A Burial Mass will be held at St. Pius Catholic Church at 1051 Waggoner Road in Reynoldsburg, OH on June 1, 2019 at 10 am. Burial immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery at 6440 South High Street, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Morton Plant Hospital Foundation at 1200 Druid Street, Clearwater, FL 33756. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019