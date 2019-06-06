MUTASCIO, James Peter
"Big Jim" 70, of Tampa, FL passed away May 29, 2019 at his home. Jim, a former Navy Seal, and a highly decorated hero, served his country with distinction and honor. He was a member of The Krewe of The Knights of Sant' Yago. He took great pleasure in serving as "Buco the Clown" for the shriners. Jim proudly worked for Kauffman/Treadmaxx for over 20 years. Jim quietly took every opportunity to serve others, always ready to help a friend in need and never looked for anything in return. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Caroline; five daughters, Tanya, Lisa, Gina, Kim, and Suzy; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Private burial services will be held.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019