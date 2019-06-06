James Peter "Big Jim" MUTASCIO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Peter "Big Jim" MUTASCIO.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MUTASCIO, James Peter

"Big Jim" 70, of Tampa, FL passed away May 29, 2019 at his home. Jim, a former Navy Seal, and a highly decorated hero, served his country with distinction and honor. He was a member of The Krewe of The Knights of Sant' Yago. He took great pleasure in serving as "Buco the Clown" for the shriners. Jim proudly worked for Kauffman/Treadmaxx for over 20 years. Jim quietly took every opportunity to serve others, always ready to help a friend in need and never looked for anything in return. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Caroline; five daughters, Tanya, Lisa, Gina, Kim, and Suzy; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Private burial services will be held.

logo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.