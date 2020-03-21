PHILIPPOU, James Castas "Jim" 42, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away March 17, 2020. Jim was born February 1, 1978, in Manhattan and was raised in Clearwater, FL. After attending the University of Central Florida, Jim eventually made Tallahassee, FL, his home where he became a beacon of the auto industry. For all who knew him, Jim will always be remembered for his heart of gold, bear-like embrace, fervent fandom of Tampa Bay sports, and passion to prove he was right. Let it be known, Jim was always right, even when he wasn't right. Jim is preceded in death by his dog, Miller. He is survived by his parents, Phil and Karla Philippou of Clearwater, FL; brother, John Philippou of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Laura Ayre, and her children Eli and Emma, of Holiday, FL; his fiancée, Hillary Haythorn and her daughter, Kaitlyn Okleja of Tallahassee, FL; and myriad other friends and family whose lives are forever better because of Jim's impact. A service for Jim will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020. Please visit www.culleysmeadowwood.com for service details. In lieu of flowers, please either make a donation to the Tallahassee Animal Shelter or help someone that you know is in need.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2020