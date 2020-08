Or Copy this URL to Share

PHILLIPS, James Mitchell 61, passed away Aug. 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Allen and Juliann Phillips. James is survived by his wife of 32 years, Norma Phillips; daughter, Julie Ann Edgell; brother, David Phillips, brother, Michael Phillips and sister, Bonnie Bachman; grandchild, David Bradney. No services are scheduled at this time. Palm Harbor Life Celebration Centre



