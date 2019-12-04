Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James PHILLPS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHILLIPS, James W. "Jim" loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed peacefully away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the age of 85. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Neva (nee Springer) Phillips, as well as his sisters, Dorothy Griffith (Robert) of Mt. Home, ID, Mary Shoen (Alfred) of North Tonawanda, NY, Grace Pearce (Ed) of Oceanside, CA, and Lois Metzgar (William) of North Tonawanda, NY; and brother, Walter "Buck" Phillips (Shirley) of St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Christine of Lockport, NY; brother, Arthur Phillips, and sister Donna (William) Hindle, both of Niagara Falls, NY; three sons, Richard (Kimberly) of Galali, Kingdom of Bahrain, Scott (Mary Carroll) of Lockport, and Daniel of Greenville, NC; his seven grandchildren, Jarret (Candis) Phillips, Erin (Justin) Conry and Lydia (Menno) Valkenborg, all of Houston, TX, Jaclynn Sloan of Kansas City, MO, Iain Phillips of Washington, DC, and Kieffer and Hannelore Phillips of Greenville; five great-grandchildren, Ava, Delilah, and Owen Phillips, and Evi and Vance Valkenborg, all of Houston, TX; as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation, as Jim's body was donated to the UB Anatomical Gifts. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 10 am, at the First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, the Lockport Exchange Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 692, Lockport, NY, or the Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094.

