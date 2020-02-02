PISKURA, Jimmy "James" 68, of Tampa, passed away on January 20, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A loving husband to his wife, Rebecca since 1972, he is survived by his wife and multiple nephews and nieces, including Mark Piskura, Dallas and David LePierre. He was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Connie Piskura; his brother, Sam Piskura, and his nephew, Shane Piskura. Jimmy was a lover of the outdoors with an interest in history, and a teller of great stories. He spent his lifetime hunting, fishing, and metal detecting in the Florida outdoors. At home he was an avid fan of British mystery programs, especially Poirot. At work he enjoyed many years serving customers at Smelt Feed & Pet Supply. Jimmy will be buried at the Heartwood Preserve Conservation Cemetery, Trinity, FL, in the outdoors he loved so much.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020