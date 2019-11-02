Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City 11441 US HIGHWAY 301 Dade City , FL 33525 (352)-567-6100 Send Flowers Obituary

PITTMAN, James "Jim" passed away on October 30, 2019. Jim was a devoted husband, father, and friend. His warm spirit encouraged others and provided wisdom. Having a heart that gave, Jim was always quick to open his home and his heart to a friend, colleague, family member, and even a stranger. The home he built supported not only a family, but encompassed the love that has been given to us by Jesus Christ; a motto that was instilled in us from the beginning, Love God, Love People. In the workplace, as a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones, Jim provided for his clients needs while building lasting friendships. Jim believed in the human connection. He taught his family to build relationships with the people closest to them, because without these relationships we would truly fail. Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry; his four sons, Justin, Ben, JonLuke, and Nic; a sister, Tina; mother, Marie; two nieces, Hailey and Ashley; and three grandchildren, Colton, Layla, and Sadie. The family and friends he acquired along the way will always have a place in the hearts of the family. For this reason we welcome you to our home, 9615 Hancock Road, Lakeland FL, 33810 on Sunday, November 3 from 2-3 pm for family and 3-6 pm for all other guests. This time is not seen as a time for loss, but a time to celebrate a life, share a friendship, and a continuance of built relationships.

PITTMAN, James "Jim" passed away on October 30, 2019. Jim was a devoted husband, father, and friend. His warm spirit encouraged others and provided wisdom. Having a heart that gave, Jim was always quick to open his home and his heart to a friend, colleague, family member, and even a stranger. The home he built supported not only a family, but encompassed the love that has been given to us by Jesus Christ; a motto that was instilled in us from the beginning, Love God, Love People. In the workplace, as a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones, Jim provided for his clients needs while building lasting friendships. Jim believed in the human connection. He taught his family to build relationships with the people closest to them, because without these relationships we would truly fail. Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry; his four sons, Justin, Ben, JonLuke, and Nic; a sister, Tina; mother, Marie; two nieces, Hailey and Ashley; and three grandchildren, Colton, Layla, and Sadie. The family and friends he acquired along the way will always have a place in the hearts of the family. For this reason we welcome you to our home, 9615 Hancock Road, Lakeland FL, 33810 on Sunday, November 3 from 2-3 pm for family and 3-6 pm for all other guests. This time is not seen as a time for loss, but a time to celebrate a life, share a friendship, and a continuance of built relationships. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close