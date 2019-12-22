PUPPLO, James Francis U.S. Army a highly decorated Vietnam veteran, was born on August 5, 1943 in Flushing, New York and died on December 12, 2019 in Spring Hill, Florida under Hospice care. Jim was predeceased by his son, James Joseph Pupplo; and is survived by a daughter, Tara Dohm of Freeport, New York; and a grandson, Benjamin Pupplo of Yakima, Washington. Jim was also survived by his former wife, Mary Pupplo; and her granddaughter, Ashley Knowlden. Special thanks to Julia Gifford, Jim's caregiver who provided a veteran dignity through his final illness. Inurnment will be at 10 am, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity, Florida 34655. Merritt F.H. (352) 686-6649
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019