69, of Clearwater, FL, passed peacefully at home on April 2, 2019. Jim was born on June 26, 1949 to Russell and Olive Lawton, who both predeceased him. He was a work-alcoholic and in his down time he enjoyed... working. He was everyone's go-to person when a car wouldn't start, a faucet wouldn't shut off, or when you just needed a bit of advice. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Jim had a smile that always made you wonder what he was up to. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; his daughter, Kim Johnson (Kenny); daughter, Jamie Lawton (Rob); son, Jason Lawton; sister, Vivian Hazekamp; grandsons, Zack and Marcus; granddaughters, Callie and Olivia; and three great-grandchildren, Eathan, Lexi, and Kade. A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on May 5, 2019 at Shelter 4, at Eagle Lake Park.

