McCLELLAND, James R. Jr.
"Red" passed away Friday June 28 2019 in his Lexington Tennessee home, formerly Largo Florida at the age of 57. Jimmy worked as a meat cutter in Florida and Tennessee for the past thirty years. He was an avid gardener and gun enthusiast who loved his family his pets and cooking. An old soul who loved the old ways of doing things. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Sherry; his mother, Rose McClelland; and siblings, Michael (Marian), Sam (Kathy), Lori-Jo (Ty); and nephews, Kasey and Kamen. There will be a celebration of his life Friday July 19 2019 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 1955 S. Belcher Rd. at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 14 to July 15, 2019