MILNE, James Raeburn Sr.



died peacefully at Addington Place March 30, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 91.



Jim is survived by his companion, Betty Thomas; brother, Ron Milne; brother-in-law, Gerald Pieti; his children, Jim Milne Jr., Linda Stevenson, and Jackie Skakel; and his three grandchildren, Kenny, Lydia, and Ben. Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucille.



Jim was born August 10, 1927 in Detroit Michigan to Alexander Milne and Wiliamina Cowie. He graduated from Ford Technical School in 1945. He then sang with the Wayne King Orchestra before heading off for employment in Saudi Arabia. After a few years of long distance courting Jim married his childhood sweetheart Lucille Pieti in Aberdeen Scotland in 1955. They enjoyed an around the world honeymoon before the two settled in Saudi Arabia. While in Saudi Arabia the couple welcomed three children into their lives. Jim, Linda, and Jackie were born and raised in the beautiful desert of Saudi Arabia. Thirty three years later Jim and Lucille retired and returned to the United States. Jim started his retirement by sailing his boat Golden Handshake from Spain to Florida. Lucille and Jim spent years sailing around the Bahamas and Florida together. Their last trip being to Cuba with their son Jim Jr. in 1997. Jim will be remembered for his outpouring of love, great sense of humor, musical talents, and generosity.



On Thursday morning April 4 with the help of Bob and Sandy McNeil and with family present, Jim's ashes were placed in the Gulf of Mexico with his wife Lucille's ashes.



The family would like to thank all of the staff and caregivers at Addington Place.

