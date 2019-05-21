GROUCUTT, James Richard
"Dick" 88, Trinity, passed away peacefully May 17, 2019. Born in Youngstown, OH on April 16, 1931, he was the youngest of seven children and the only boy. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of Youngstown State University. For many years, he was employed by the City of Youngstown, serving as the Civil Service Administrator. Dick was an avid reader and dedicated runner. He enjoyed listening to classical music and was a faithful, loyal Pittsburgh Pirates fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Louise; three sons, Richard, William (Janette), and Robert; a daughter, Tamara Groucutt Black (Robert); and four adoring grandchildren; Grayson, Reagan, Payton, and Gannon Black. A memorial service will be held at 6 pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guests from 5 - 6 pm. Interment with military honors will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 11:30 am at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 21, 2019