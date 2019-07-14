|
SCHOONMAKER, James
Richard, of Dunedin, FL, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Mease Countryside Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jacqueline and their six children and their spouses, Robin and Darryl Preble; Dawn and Joe Backes, Julie Schoonmaker; Richard and Michele Schoonmaker; Kim Schoonmaker; and Becky Schoonmaker; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, George; mother, Charlotte; sister, Joyce; brother, George; his aunt, Lorraine and his grandson, Justin Backes. James served in the Navy for four years aboard the Lake Champlain in the Korean War. He was an avid do or die Giants fan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Veterans Foundation.
Moss Feaster Dunedin
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019