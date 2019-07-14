Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for James SCHOONMAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richard SCHOONMAKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Richard SCHOONMAKER Obituary
SCHOONMAKER, James

Richard, of Dunedin, FL, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Mease Countryside Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jacqueline and their six children and their spouses, Robin and Darryl Preble; Dawn and Joe Backes, Julie Schoonmaker; Richard and Michele Schoonmaker; Kim Schoonmaker; and Becky Schoonmaker; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, George; mother, Charlotte; sister, Joyce; brother, George; his aunt, Lorraine and his grandson, Justin Backes. James served in the Navy for four years aboard the Lake Champlain in the Korean War. He was an avid do or die Giants fan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Veterans Foundation.

Moss Feaster Dunedin
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now