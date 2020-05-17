RIDDLE, James Andrew "Jimmy" 41, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, May 3, 2020. James was a fierce and loving father, son, husband and friend. He was a funny, sweet, smart man that loved his family. James was the most devoted, loving husband and best friend to his wife, Patricia. They enjoyed living in Tampa with their first baby Vinny the bulldog. But his most cherished accomplishment was his son Harrison. He looked forward to teaching Harrison how to swim, surf and explore, how to be a traveler and not a tourist, how to learn, how to be kind. In addition to Patricia and Harrison, James leaves behind his doting parents, George and Marilyn Riddle; his sisters-in-law, Cynthia and Auburn; his brothers-in-law, Fernando and Ricardo; his entire extended Riddle and Giamerese family; his in- laws the Muniz, the Saurre and the Tizon families; together with the life long friends he considered family, we desperately mourn his loss. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



