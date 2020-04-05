Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ruyle. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel 12690 North 56th Street Tampa , FL 33617 (813)-988-9200 Send Flowers Obituary

RUYLE, James D. "Jim" age 76, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born in Kampsville, IL and moved to Tampa at the age of 3. Jim was a graduate of both the University of Florida and the University of Tampa. He also served in the Army during the Vietnam War. In 1976, he started his own Architectural firm. He was responsible for designing many Hillsborough County schools, post offices, commercial buildings as well as many residential homes. Jim was a Mason and a member in the Florida chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). He gave 17 years as a member the Hillsborough County Board of Adjustments, Appeals, and Examiners, served as a leader on the Volunteers of America, and was a past president of the Carrollwood Recreation District. He was a passionate father and husband, loved the Florida Gators, and was a great tennis player. He was proud to be a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at UF. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Alberta, and younger brother, Richard. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine (Kennedy); his five children, Tracy Ruyle Knauer (Josh), James A. Ruyle, Mark Ruyle, Heather Ruyle Stepro, and Erin Ruyle, of Tampa; stepson, Randal Kennedy (Lisa) of The Woodlands, TX; two grandchildren, Giuseppe Stepro and Kendall Ruyle; and two stepgrand-children, Randal Kennedy Jr. (Ashley) and Kain Kennedy. His family will miss him greatly. He will be celebrated with military honors. A celebration of life ceremony will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of James Ruyle to the University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning, School of Architecture.

