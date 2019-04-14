Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
For more information about
James Patterson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. "Jimmy" Patterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James S. "Jimmy" Patterson Obituary
PATTERSON, James S

"Jimmy" 74, of Largo, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Jim was born January 18, 1945 in Oak Park, IL and moved to this area in 1974 from Michigan. Jim was self-employed in auto sales and later in real estate. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Paulette; sons, James (Theresa), Christopher, and Patrick (Jennifer); grandchildren, Joshua, Quinn, Ava and Jet; sister, Barbara Jean Patterson and brother-in-law, Ronald (Marybeth) McNamee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Morton Plant Foundation, the Ronald McDonald House or a . A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, 727-562-2080. Condolences may be offered at:

www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.

Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Download Now