PATTERSON, James S
"Jimmy" 74, of Largo, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Jim was born January 18, 1945 in Oak Park, IL and moved to this area in 1974 from Michigan. Jim was self-employed in auto sales and later in real estate. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Paulette; sons, James (Theresa), Christopher, and Patrick (Jennifer); grandchildren, Joshua, Quinn, Ava and Jet; sister, Barbara Jean Patterson and brother-in-law, Ronald (Marybeth) McNamee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Morton Plant Foundation, the Ronald McDonald House or a . A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, 727-562-2080. Condolences may be offered at:
www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.
Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019