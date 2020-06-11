SCOTT, James C. Jr. "Scotty" 66, died May 30, 2020 at his home in Homosassa. He was born May 1, 1954 in Cleveland, OH and lived in St. Petersburg for many years. He was preceded by his son, Jody; mother, Dorothy; and father, James C. Scott Sr. He is survived by his wife, Delilah; son, James; and brother, Jeffrey (Judy) Scott, Bradenton. A private Family Gathering will be held.



