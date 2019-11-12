Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James SHANK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHANK, James Charles 62, passed away October 21, 2019. He was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, October 8, 1957. He grew up there and joined the Navy in 1977, where he proudly served for six years. He followed his parents to Florida, where he met the love of his life, Linda, who he was married to for 34 1/2 years. He was owner operator of Jim Shank trucking. He was one-of-a-kind, so loving, compassionate and caring. He would do anything for anybody. He loved his wife, family, nieces, nephews and in-laws unconditionally and felt their love surrounding him in return. He may be gone physically but will live in our hearts forever. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; mother, Joyce Shank; sisters, Marla Davidson and Debra Nagle; brother, Robert Shank and his wife, Dorothy, and many special nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by His father, Robert L. Shank. Service will be at Bay Pines VA at a later date.

