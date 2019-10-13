SIKORSKE, James Stephen 99, passed away September 13, 2019 in Tampa, Florida under a bright harvest moon. Jim was born in 1920 in Danzig, Free State of Prussia. Jim was a Navy veteran of WWII and served on the USS San Jacinto. He was also an electrician and lineman for the city of Chicago. He enjoyed his retirement in Holiday, Florida with his sweetheart of sixty-nine years, Maizie Kiney Sikorske. Maizie passed in 2012. James was a formidable story teller and jokester who enjoyed beautiful music, bridge and a good meal. He had countless friends. Jim and Maizie were preceded in death by their son, James Stephen Sikorske Jr. The remaining devoted family include daughter, Sheri Lacina; son, Thomas Scott Sikorske; grandchildren, Cynthia Gilmore, Jeff Sikorske, Jenn Kimball, Nicholas Sikorske and Ali McCoy; great-grandchildren, Sean Gilmore, Shelby Gilmore, Maximillian Kimball, Mitchell Kimball, Conner McCoy, and Maizie McCoy. He was also the loving uncle of Derek and John Kiney and Debra Kiney Egan. Military honors were conducted at Florida National Cemetery, September 30, 2019 and a memorial service will be conducted by the family. Michels & Lundquist
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019