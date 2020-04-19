SIMONS, James Earl was born 1939 in McMinnville, TN and moved to Tampa in 1953 and pas-sed away April 15, 2020. Jim was a member of the Moose Club. Preceded in death by parents, Clara Mae (Webster) and Robert Simons Sr.; siblings, Roberta Cherelli, Robert Simons Jr., Margaret Hayden, Nancy Botiliergi, Clareeda Michaels, Patricia Perrone. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patricia (Hahn) Simons; son, James Earl Simons Jr.; brother, Samuel Simons; granddaughter, Jennifer Simons; great- grandchildren, Christian and Jazlyne; stepsons, James Michael Candullo and Christopher Carl (Jennifer Anderson) Candullo; step-grand-sons, Lucas Carl Candullo and Joshua James Candullo. Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be conducted 11 am, Tuesday, April 21 at Garden of Memories Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel of Lights, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020