SIMS, James A. 59, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned June 11, 2020. He is survived by one daughter, Quin Bouie; stepson, Charles Sims, and one grandchild, and other loving relatives. Funeral Service (Family Only) is Saturday, June 20, visitation is Friday, June 19, 4-7 pm, both at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



