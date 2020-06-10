James SMARGON
SMARGON, James E. passed away June 7, 2020 at the age of 65 in Tampa, Florida. He was predeceased in death by parents, Joseph and Anne-Lise (Shann) Smargon; and second mother grandmother, Anna Ebbedal. He is survived by devoted sister, Annette and brother-in-law, Dr. Frank Lodato, and many extended loving family and friends. He graduated from USF with a degree in criminology. James, "Jimmy" never knew a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people. Growing up in a military family, he had the opportunity to travel the world. He was a voracious reader and regular patron of his second home, Temple Terrace Library. He was affectionately called the "Animal Whisperer." From early youth, he rescued every imaginable animal. Somehow they always knew he was there to help and protect them. He was a bourbon aficionado who loved to share his enthusiasm and knowledge on the subject. He will be forever missed but never forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday June 14 from 1-4 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave Tampa FL. James was unpretentious, so he would want everyone to come casual to enjoy sharing food, drinks and memories. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Lost Angels Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 260212 Tampa, FL 33682, in James' memory.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
