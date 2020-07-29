1/
James Smith
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
SMITH, James Thomas Jr. 55, of Dade City, FL, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. He was born June 10, 1965 in Tampa, FL and came to Dade City two years ago. He was an air conditioning and refrigeration technician who dedicated his life to taking care of his family owned business, Bo's Ice Cream in Tampa. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Candice Smith. He is survived by his son, James T. Smith III of Dade City, FL; his mother, Cecelia Bosanko and stepfather, Kenneth Bosanko of Tampa, FL; sister, Tammy Vitte of Odessa, FL; grandchildren, Olivia Farina and Nathan Cline. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 pm, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bo's Ice Cream located at 7101 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL. The family would love to see all of James' friends attend. Merritt FH (352) 796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bo's Ice Cream
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
