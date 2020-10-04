1/1
James SMITH
SMITH, Dr. James W. Jr. DVM 86, of St. Petersburg, FL. died on Sept. 11, 2020 after a four year battle with Cancer. Doc Jim was born in Tampa, FL., attended Clearwater High, served in the Marines, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal before graduating from Auburn University with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. He also served in the Marine Reserves for over 20 years. During Doc Jim's 40 plus years practicing veterinary medicine in St. Petersburg, he established Central Animal Hospital west (49th St.) and east (4th St.) before continuing to practice part-time for 13 years at Park Animal Hospital. During that same period, he was a Lieutenant for the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary. Doc Jim was preceded in death by his sons, James W. Smith III, and Jeremiah James Smith. He is survived by his wife of 56-years, Barbara; and daughters, Whitney Smith-Bogardus, (Jim, son, Monte Smith); Lindsy Smith (son, Hunter Beller); Jamie Scarpino (Ted, daughters, Jackie, Cassie; sons, Brad, Theo, Thomas Scarpino); Julia Smith (son, Josiah Smith). Services are Oct. 24 at 10:30 am at St. Raphael Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Cancer Specialists, https://fcsf.org/ or Pet Pal Animal shelter of St Petersburg, FL at EIN Number 59-2967819

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

